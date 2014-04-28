SAO PAULO, April 27 A day of fightbacks marked the second round of the Brazilian Serie A with three teams coming from behind to earn a share of the points.

Botafogo were 2-0 down at home to Internacional but scored twice in the second half to grab their first point of the season, while Atletico Paranaense launched a similar comeback to draw 2-2 at Vitoria.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, scored a goal in the last minute to get a point at league champions Cruzeiro.

Corinthians played their last game at the Pacaembu stadium before moving to their purpose built World Cup stadium and celebrated with a 2-0 win over Flamengo, who had Leo Moura harshly sent off in the first half. Guilherme and Gil got a goal in each half.

Elsewhere, there were victories for Fluminense, Sport, Gremio, Bahia and Goias.

Fluminense is the only side in the 20-team league with maximum points after two games and Criciuma and Figueirense are the only clubs with none. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)