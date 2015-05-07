SAO PAULO May 7 Corinthians bid to capture a second Libertadores Cup title hit a stumbling block on Wednesday when defensive mistakes condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Paraguay's Guarani in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Goalkeeper Cassio let a Federico Santander free kick squirm through his hands in the 59th minute and then Alberto Contrera outfoxed the defence during a counter attack to double the advantage nine minutes from time.

"I made a bad mistake," admitted Cassio, one of the heroes of Corinthians' 2012 Libertadores triumph. "Now we need to concentrate and see if we can turn the situation around in front of our own fans next week."

Corinthians have a budget many times that of Guarani but were second best most of the night. Santander could have netted a hat-trick and Corinthians had centre back Gil to thank for one brilliant goal-line clearance.

The defeat marked a fourth consecutive game without a victory for Corinthians, a worrying run of form for a side that went three months undefeated.

A goalkeeping error was also decisive for Sao Paulo, who beat Cruzeiro 1-0 at the Morumbi.

Cruzeiro keeper Fabio was unable to hold a diving header from Argentine striker Ricardo Centurion as the home side celebrated a victory in front of 66,369 fans, the biggest crowd of the year in Brazil.

The other all-Brazilian tie of the round took place in Belo Horizonte, where the home side Atletico Mineiro needed a last-minute Leonardo Silva equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Internacional.

Inter took the lead in the second minute through former Porto and Lyon striker Lisandro Lopez but Douglas Santos replied for Atletico after 14 minutes.

Substitute Valdivia put the visitors in front again with his first touch of the ball on the hour mark but Silva poked home a messy second equaliser with seconds remaining.

The second leg of all three ties will take place next Wednesday. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien)