SAO PAULO Nov 10 Paris St-Germain have withdrawn Lucas from the Brazil squad to face Turkey and Austria because of an injury to his right foot, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday.

The player was hurt during PSG's 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday. He was to have returned to the national squad for the first time since falling out of favour after the 2013 Confederations Cup.

A replacement it expected to be announced later.

Lucas is the second player to drop out of coach Dunga's squad. Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred withdrew because of a calf strain and was replaced by Romulo of Spartak Moscow.

Brazil play friedlies against Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday and Austria in Vienna on Nov. 18. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar)