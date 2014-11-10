(New lead, adds details)

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Benfica's attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca has been called up for Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Turkey and Austria, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday.

The uncapped Talisca, 20, replaces Paris St-Germain forward Lucas, who dropped out on Monday.

PSG withdrew Lucas because of an injury to his right foot sustained during their 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday. He was to have returned to the national squad for the first time since falling out of favour after the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Talisca is enjoying a good run of form with the Portuguese side and several English Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Brazil face Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday and then play Austria in Vienna on Nov. 18. Coach Dunga is unbeaten in four matches since taking over in July.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar)