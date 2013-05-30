May 30 Brazil and England have played 24 times since their first meeting at Wembley Stadium in 1956. Eleven of their games have been at Wembley and they have also played in Gothenburg, Vina Del Mar, Guadalajara, Los Angeles, Washington, Paris, Shizuoka and Doha.

These are the details of their five meetings at the Maracana, which officially reopens on Sunday when England play Brazil there for the sixth time:

May 13 1959 - Brazil 2 England 0 - Attendance: 200,000

The first meeting between world champions Brazil and England at the Maracana was played on a dull, overcast day but if England fancied their chances of a good result in weather more suited to them, those chances quickly diminished when Julinho, brought in to replace Garrincha just before kickoff, opened the scoring after five minutes.

The two sides had drawn 0-0, the first goalless draw in the World Cup finals, in Sweden the previous year, but England's hopes of at least a draw in Brazil ended after 28 minutes when Julinho set up Henrique who was completely unmarked and easily beat goalkeeper Eddie Hopkinson from close range.

The nearest England came to scoring was when Bobby Charlton hit the post before halftime. Pele proved he was human when he shot wide of an open goal in the 53rd minute.

May 30 1964 - Brazil 5 England 1 - Attendance: 110,000

The game was part of a four-team tournament to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brazilian FA and the result belied the fact that England more than matched world champions Brazil for the opening hour, despite falling behind just before halftime when Rinaldo scored past Tony Waiters. England, though, were level within minutes of the restart when Jimmy Greaves scored with a typically opportunistic strike. George Eastham then forced goalkeeper Gilmar to touch a shot on to the bar as England briefly took control of the game.

After an hour Pele thought enough was enough and, at his magical peak, was involved in three Brazil goals in 15 minutes, setting up Rinaldo to make it 2-1 before making it 3-1 himself, scoring after a mazy 40-metre dribble. He played a part in the next goal, releasing Julinho to make it 4-1. Pele was fouled at the edge of the box in the last minute and Dias scored direct from the free kick.

June 12 1969 - Brazil 2 England 1 - Attendance: 125,000

This time around, it was England, and not Brazil, who took to the field as world champions and they took the lead after 14 minutes when Colin Bell shot into the roof of the net after a build-up that involved Bobby Moore, Bell, Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and Bobby Charlton.

Brazil came forward in droves for more than an hour, looking for an equaliser, but time and again were thwarted by Moore and Gordon Banks who had a brilliant match.

With 10 minutes to go it looked like England were going to win in the Maracana for the first time, but Brazil equalised when Tostao reacted first to a loose ball just as Brian Labone and Alan Mullery were moving in to clear. The match, which had produced dazzling football from both sides and was played in a fantastic atmosphere, swung Brazil's way with their next attack when Tostao dummied past Keith Newton on the right and sent a low diagonal pass across goal to Jairzinho who scored the winner.

June 8 1977 - Brazil 0 England 0 - Attendance: 77,000

No goals but another good match with England coming close to opening the scoring in the fifth minute with a move begun by Kevin Keegan and involving Brian Greenhoff, who died last week aged 60, and Stuart Pearson who was denied when Leao saved his shot with his legs.

With Zico and Rivelino playing well in midfield, the game developed into a tactical battle but England went close again through Trevor Francis and Keegan who shot narrowly wide. Brazil, after a famous half-time dressing-down from coach Claudio Coutinho, were a different side in the second half but goalkeeper Ray Clemence had an inspired game and saved from Paulo Cesar, Roberto and Gil.

June 10 1984 - Brazil 0 England 2 - Attendance: 56,126

One of England's greatest victories, their first in the Maracana, and a game that will forever be remembered for John Barnes's goal when he dribbled from the halfway line through virtually the entire Brazilian team to score the sort of goal only Brazilians seemed capable of producing.

Renaldo, Zenon and Renaldo all tested goalkeeper Peter Shilton in the early stages but England went ahead just before halftime when Barnes's goal brought even the home fans to their feet in applause.

The move began when Mark Hateley challenged for a header with the ball eventually falling to Barnes wide on the left. He collected it and ran round virtually every opponent to score.

Bryan Robson and Ray Wilkins dominated the midfield in the second half and England doubled their lead just after an hour when a move involving Wilkins, Tony Woodcock and Barnes ended with a cross to the far post. Goalkeeper Costa never got close to it and Hateley scored with a thumping header to give England an historic win. (Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)