Nov 23 Factbox on Mano Menezes, who was sacked as coach of Brazil on Friday:

Born June 11, 1962, in Passo do Sobrado, state of Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil. Full name is Luis Antonio Venker de Menezes.

* In 2005, he was appointed as coach of Gremio, one of Brazil's most popular clubs, with the job of leading them out of the second division. He succeeded in extraordinary style.

In their final game away to Nautico and needing a draw to be promoted at their opponents' expense, Gremio survived a penalty miss -- which followed a 25-minute suspension of the match as players argued -- and had four players sent off but still managed to sneak a 1-0 win with a late goal.

* The following season, Gremio finished third in the first division and in 2007, they went all the way to the final of the Libertadores Cup, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, before losing to Boca Juniors.

* In 2008, Menezes joined Corinthians who, like Gremio, were then in the second division. Describing it as "the biggest job in Brazilian football", he once again won promotion at the first attempt, Corinthians losing only three times in a 38-match campaign.

* The following season, Corinthians won the Copa Brasil knockout competition but Menezes suffered his first major disappointment when they were knocked out of the Libertadores Cup in the round-of-16.

* Accepted the position as coach of five-times world champions Brazil, replacing Dunga, who quit after Brazil's shock quarter-final loss to the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

* During his tenure, Brazil took part in two competitions. As holders, they were knocked out in the 2011 Copa America quarter-finals in Argentina and lost the Olympic final to Mexico in London in August.

* The 50-year-old presided over a process of renewal of the national team after their faliure at the 2010 World Cup, bringing in gifted youngsters like Neymar and Paulo Henrique Ganso with the 2014 finals in mind. However, when results did not go his way, he also brought back veterans like Ronaldinho and Kaka.

* Menezes' last match in charge was Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by Argentina in Buenos Aires in the second part of the Superclasico de las Americas double-header between teams picked solely from the arch-rivals' domesic leagues, although Brazil won the annual trophy on penalties.

* His teams, including the under-23 Olympic side, played 40 matches, winning 27 and losing seven.

* Menezes's dismissal interrupts Brazil's preparations to host the 2014 World Cup finals. It was announced by National Teams Director Andres Sanchez, who said Brazilian Football Confederation president Jose Maria Marin wanted a fresh start for the team from 2013 when Brazil hosts the Condeferations Cup. (Compiled by Pedro Fonseca and Brian Homewood; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Justin Palmer)