Sept 23 Bottom side Nautico have named their seventh coach of the season after firing Levi Gomes, who was in charge of the Brazilian side for only 16 days.

Marcelo Martelotte was named as the latest incumbent after a goalless draw at home to Flamengo in the Brazilian championship on Sunday, the club said on their website (www.nautico-pe.com.br).

The other coaches to try their luck this season were Alexandre Gallo, Vagner Mancini, Silas, Ze Teodoro and Jorginho, who was in charge for only five matches.

Gomes was working at the club when he was promoted on Sept. 6, with the board of directors saying at the time that they wanted to keep him in the post for the rest of the year.

Nautico have won only two out of 22 matches in the competition and have 10 points.

It will be 44-year-old Martelotte's third club of the year after he was also in charge at Nautico's two main rivals Santa Cruz and Sport Recife.

The Brazilian season runs from mid-January until early December. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)