RIO DE JANEIRO May 15 Forward Neymar and midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso will miss Brazil's friendly against Denmark after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) agreed to release the Santos pair for a club match.

The CBF said in a statement it had accepted a request by Santos to allow them and team mate Rafael to play in the Libertadores Cup quarter-final second leg against Argentine side Velez Sarsfield on May 24.

Brazil face Denmark in Hamburg two days later.

Ganso is seen as a potential playmaker in Brazil's 2014 World Cup team while 20-year-old Neymar is by far the most exciting forward Brazil has produced in the last few years.

The CBF said the Santos trio would travel directly to Washington for a friendly against the United States on May 30.

Brazil also face Mexico in Dallas on June 3 and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, six days later. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)