RIO DE JANEIRO May 24 Brazil's Santos said it had agreed sell striker Neymar to one of two unnamed soccer clubs, according to the club's official Twitter feed.

Neymar will have the right to choose which proposal to take, Santos said.

"In the face of the offers and the player's contract, the management committee of the club decided to sell the player," the statement said.

"We await Neymar and his father at the Vila Belmiro stadium to choose which proposal the athlete is going to accept."

Neymar, 21, is considered one of the best players to emerge from Brazil in recent years and carries the hopes of the nation as it prepares to host the Confederations' Cup tournament in June and the World Cup in 2014.

(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil in Sao Paulo; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)