GENEVA, March 22 Brazil's national team has become something of a refuge for prodigious striker Neymar, offering him a break from his celebrity lifestyle and commercial commitments back home.

Neymar, 21, has so far resisted the move to a European club and is still playing for Santos, where he made his professional debut.

He has accumulated around a dozen sponsorship contracts which have helped boost his earnings to something approaching what he would earn in Europe. However, they also make considerable demands on his time.

As far as Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is concerned, playing for the national team offers Neymar a chance to get away from it all.

"First of all, we talk about the normal day-to-day stuff, about life in general," Scolari told reporters after the 2-2 draw with Italy in a friendly international On Thursday.

"Sometimes, we speak about investments and what he has to do to make sure he has a financially secure future," added Scolari, who often acts as a father figure to his players.

"It's not something a coach usually discusses with his players but we talk about it.

"I also tell him that when he is with the national team, he will be less exposed than he is with this club where he has to deal with a number of commitments and situations off the field.

"When he us with us, he is more protected, more sheltered, than in his club, the Brazil team is something of a refuge where he can get away from it all."

Neymar is the by far the brightest player of his generation and will be carrying the hopes of Brazil on his shoulders when they attempt to win a sixth world title on home soil next year.

A dribbling specialist, he is the sort of player Brazilians warm to as he can runs at defenders at speed and torments them with his cheeky skills.

He can also spot an incisive pass and is a flamboyant finisher, often choosing the delicate chip or flick rather than smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Critics say he is individualistic and rival defenders have complained about showboating, but Scolari, who has had two games at the helm since being re-appointed in November, said his impression was of a player dedicated to helping the team.

"He is very well balanced and he showed that he wants to help the team," said Scolari, who praised Neymar's role in neutralising Italy's deep-lying playmaker Andrea Pirlo. "I'm very happy with his application."

"It's very difficult for a player with his characteristics to also take on the duty of coming back and help mark the other team in their own half, he did it very well."

"In tactical terms, it was one of the best games he has played, he was perfect. We had to neutralise Pirlo and Neymar did everything we wanted in that sense." (Reporting by Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)