RIO DE JANIERO May 25 Brazil's gifted World Cup hope Neymar is moving to Spanish champions Barcelona the striker said on Saturday and will sign a contract on Monday.

Neymar chose Barcelona over their Spanish arch-rivals real Madrid after Santos ended three years of resisting offers for the 21-year-old forward on Friday and let him choose one of two mega offers to go before next year's tournament in Brazil. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)