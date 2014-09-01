SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Palmeiras have sacked Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca after just two months in charge, the Brazilian top-flight club said on Monday.

Gareca, who won only one of nine league games, was fired after his team lost again at home to Internacional on Saturday.

They are fifth from bottom in the league, one place above the relegation zone.

"Ricardo Gareca is no longer the coach of Palmeiras," the club said in a statement. "Gareca was in charge of the club since the end of June and in 13 games recorded four wins, one draw and eight defeats."

Alberto Valentim, who was at the helm for seven games before Gareca took over, has been put in temporary charge.

Although Palmeiras have won more titles than any Brazilian club, they have struggled for years and were relegated in 2002 and 2012.

The Sao Paulo outfit celebrated their centenary last week. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)