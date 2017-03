SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil's Palmeiras parted company with coach Dorival on Monday, a day after narrowly escaping relegation to Serie B, the Sao Paulo side said in a short statement.

Their executive director and trainer had also left the club, it added.

Palmeiras said the three "spoke with the club's directors on Monday night and it was decided they will not continue in their respective jobs".

Palmeiras celebrated their 100th anniversary this year and opened a brand new 630 million real ($242.34 million) stadium in November, but they struggled on the field and needed a point at home on Sunday to avoid their second relegation in 12 years. ($1 = 2.5996 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)