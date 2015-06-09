SAO PAULO, June 9 Palmeiras have fired coach Oswaldo de Oliveira, taking to seven the number of coaches fired after six weeks of the Brazilian league season.

"In a meeting this Tuesday afternoon at the Football Academy the club decided to cut their links with the manager," Palmeiras said in a statement.

De Oliveira took over at the start of the year and the club signed more than 20 new players.

He took the Sao Paulo team to the final of the Paulista state championship in April, where they lost to Santos.

They have started the Serie A season with one win, three draws and two defeats to leave them 15th in the 20-team table. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)