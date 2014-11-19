SAO PAULO Nov 19 Palmeiras end a four-year stint without a permanent home when they inaugurate their new stadium in Sao Paulo later on Wednesday, hoping to start a new chapter with a victory that could go as long way into ensuring first division survival.

The Allianz Parque is the 14th new or totally refurbished arena to be opened in Brazil in less than two years. Twelve new stadiums were opened for the 2014 World Cup and Gremio built another in Porto Alegre that was not used in the tournament.

"The joy of coming home is huge especially when we're talking about one of the most modern arenas in the world," said Paulo Nobre, Palmeiras president.

"Season ticket holders, the team and the fans have suffered a lot during these years without our stadium but the pleasure of playing at the Allianz Parque will make up for all those difficulties."

The club have played most of their home matches at the city-owned Pacaembu since they left their old ground, the Palestra Italia.

The new arena seats 43,000 fans and will cost the club at least 630 million reais, more than eight of the 12 World Cup venues.

Palmeiras, who host Sport Recife later on Wednesday, sit 14th in Serie A in their centenary season, just three points above the four relegation places with four matches remaining.

Palmeiras claim to have won more titles than any other Brazilian club, but have suffered since the turn of the century, getting relegated in 2002 and 2012.

They bounced straight back both times but are still a long way from reproducing the form that made them such a powerful prospect in the 1990s when players like Rivaldo, Cafu, Alex and Marcos wore the green jersey. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)