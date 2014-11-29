SAO PAULO Nov 29 Palmeiras' goalkeeper Fernando Prass faces a fine and suspension after admitting he took money from other clubs as an extra incentive to win games that might help them in promotion or relegation battles.

Prass told a media conference last week the practice was common in Brazil, particularly at the end of the season, when clubs are fighting for promotion and relegation.

When asked if he had ever received such an incentive, Prass said he had and that many teams offered them.

However, he stressed the money was not offered to lose games but as an extra win bonus and that it did not affect players' commitment.

The Superior Court of Sporting Justice disagreed and termed the practice "financial doping."

"It harms the ethical and moral principles of the common man and is in diametric opposition to fair play," the court said in a statement.

Prass could face a fine of up to 100,000 reais (US$38,984) and a suspension of between one to two years, the court added, without setting a date for his hearing.

Palmeiras, who play Internacional on Saturday in a match they need to win to be sure of avoiding relegation, backed Prass and said he was being persecuted for being honest.

The Sao Paulo side are one point above the relegation zone with two matches of the season left. (1 US dollar = 2.5651 Brazilian real) (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)