RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 31 Brazilian football's disciplinary tribunal is to investigate a complaint that match officials used information based on television replays in their decision to disallow a goal at the weekend.

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) said it had accepted a protest from Palmeiras following their match at Internacional and provisionally declared the result of the match void pending an investigation.

It also deducted Internacional's three points from their 2-1 win, also provisionally, and said a decision would be expected next week.

Palmeiras were furious after Hernan Barcos had a "Hand of God" goal overruled by the fourth official.

The Argentine striker appeared to have equalised in the 62nd minute when he netted at a corner with a punch reminiscent of compatriot Diego Maradona's infamous goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

The referee and his assistant missed the handball and ruled a goal had been scored as Barcos was mobbed by celebrating team mates.

However, Internacional players circled the referee in protest and the fourth official called to the assistant referee, apparently to tell him Barcos had scored with his hand.

The STJD said Palmeiras complained that match delegate Gelson Baluta had been told by a television reporter that replays cleared showed Barcos had used his hand.

The Palmeiras team doctor said that he heard Baluta talking first to television employees and then match officials.

Match officials are banned from using video evidence in making decisions.

At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Argentina beat Mexico 3-1 with the help of an opening goal from Carlos Tevez that replays showed was clearly offside.

The stadium screen exposed the mistake as it replayed the goal and the Mexican players surrounded the referee, urging him to review the decision. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; Editing by John O'Brien)