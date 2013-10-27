SAO PAULO Oct 26 Palmeiras were booed off the pitch after a 0-0 draw with Sao Caetano on Saturday that ensured the four-times first division champions would return to the Brazilian top flight next year.

Palmeiras, who took the field in the traditional Brazil strip of yellow shirts, blue shorts and white socks for the first time, could not find a way to score against a side second bottom of the second division.

The point takes the Sao Paulo side nine points clear at the top of the table and they can now concentrate on winning the title in the remaining six games of the season.

Palmeiras, who were relegated last year, have won eight national titles in total, including the four since the Brazilian first division began in 1971. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)