Sept 11 Brazil battled back after conceding an early goal to beat Portugal 3-1 in a friendly match on Tuesday and confirm their status as one of the early favourites for next year's World Cup.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 18th minute in Boston when Raul Meireles seized on a dreadful headed pass back from Maicon to clip the ball past Julio Cesar from six yards out.

It took Brazil just six minutes to draw level and it was captain Thiago Silva who did the damage, rising majestically to head home a Neymar corner.

Brazil, who host next year's soccer showpiece, took the lead a further 11 minutes later thanks to a brilliant individual goal from Neymar.

The young Barcelona striker dribbled the ball from almost the half way line and evaded a handful of defenders on the edge of the box before finding the net with a right-foot strike from 10 yards out.

Brazil made it 3-1 just four minutes into the second half when Jo bundled home a cross from Maxwell. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in Brazil, editing by Nick Mulvenney)