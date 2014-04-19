SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's Portuguesa face fines, a loss of points and possible suspension after their players abandoned the first match of the season with 17 minutes gone in a continuing legal dispute over what division they should be playing in.

The Sao Paulo-based side were relegated last season when they lost points after fielding an ineligible player.

The club lost an appeal to the Superior Court of Sporting Justice that hears such cases and were doomed to life in the Serie B, which started on Friday.

However, the club's supporters continued appealing through civil courts and one fan got an injunction putting them back in the top flight.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) did not appeal the decision on time and judicial officials turned up at the match against Joinville threatening to jail Portuguesa officials if they did not comply with the court's decision.

Portuguesa's players walked off the pitch and when they did not return the referee abandoned the match with the score 0-0.

The CBF said in a short statement the civil judge does not have jurisdiction over the case and warned the ruling "has no judicial efficacy."

It said Portuguesa's action would be judged by the Superior Court of Sporting Justice.

This is just the latest shambolic episode in the administration of Brazil's domestic game.

Although Brazil is about to host the World Cup finals in less than two months, the make-up of the four main national divisions is frequently altered by legal challenges.

