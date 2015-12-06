(Recasts)

SAO PAULO Dec 6 Vasco da Gama were relegated to Brazil's second division for the second time in three years on Sunday with the season's final round marked by player protests against the men who run Brazilian football.

Players across Brazil folded their arms and stood still for a short time at the start of Serie A games to demand the resignation of Marco Polo Del Nero, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) who was indicted by U.S. authorities on Thursday.

Del Nero has taken leave of absence to fight the charges and maintains his innocence. He was the third CBF president to be indicted or arrested this year.

"This was all pre-arranged," Alex, a former Coritiba and Fenerbahce player, told Reuters.

"This is in protest against the CBF and the fact that nothing is happening," he added.

The former Brazil midfielder is one of the leaders of Common Sense FC, a pressure group comprising hundreds of Brazilian footballers who want better organisers and more professional management at their clubs.

"Del Nero must go!" the group's Twitter said. "We will not be silenced."

The protests were the latest in similar actions in which players passed the ball between them aimlessly, folded their arms and refused to move and sat down on the turf and refused to play.

Even players with Vasco da Gama and Coritiba, who met in a tense and decisive match, united in protest.

The play got going a minute or so after the referee's whistle but neither side could muster a goal in rainy conditions and the game ended 0-0, sending Vasco to Serie B.

The Rio club were relegated in 2013 but bounced back a year later only to suffer further ignominy on Sunday.

Avai will join them even though they got a 1-1 draw at champions Corinthians, as will Goias, who lost 1-0 at home to Sao Paulo. Joinville finished bottom of the league and lost 2-0 at home to Gremio.

Figueirense, who were in the bottom four at the start of the day, escaped the drop by beating Fluminense 1-0.

Sao Paulo's three points ensured them fourth place and a spot in next year's Libertadores Cup competition alongside Corinthians, runners-up Atletico Mineiro and third-placed Gremio. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)