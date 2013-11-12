SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian soccer players will take action at this week's domestic league matches to demand fewer games, a longer pre-season and a greater say in decisions, pressure group Common Sense FC said on Tuesday.

With first, second and third division games halted for a month because of the 2014 World Cup, clubs are being asked to play more matches in midweek to compensate.

This week's unspecified action will take place before the First and Second division matches due to be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

In previous weeks, players linked arms in solidarity before kickoff.

"Common Sense will take action at the next round of games to demonstrate our dissatisfaction and concern with the CBF's lack of interest in creating a more balanced and fair season for Brazilian football," the group said in a statement published on their Facebook page.

The players want a shorter season with 30 days of close-season holiday, an extended pre-season, the introduction of financial fair play rules, and more representation on decision-making bodies such as clubs and federations.

More than a dozen past and present Brazil internationals are involved in the group, which counts former AC Milan players Clarence Seedorf and Dida among its leaders.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made some small concessions in a meeting last month but said it was impossible to take more decisive action because the World Cup will eat up more than a month of the domestic season in 2014.

The players warned they will get more radical.

"The (CBF) needs to commit to proposals, improvement and actions for all Brazilian clubs," the pressure group added.

"Our protests will increase every week until we get an official answer." (Editing by Toby Davis)