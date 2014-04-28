SAO PAULO, April 28 Recife club Sport are paying tribute to three of the teams who will play World Cup matches in the Brazilian city by wearing their kit in league matches.

Sport sported a green shirt and red socks in honour of Mexico in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chapecoense. They wore Japan's second choice yellow shirt the week previously in the 1-1 draw at Santos.

Next week, they will wear a white Germany jersey with black shorts against Internacional.

All the shirts have the country's flag on the front of the kit and the words "Welcome" written on the back in each country's native language.

The Mexican, Japanese and German national teams are sponsored by Adidas, which recently signed a deal with Sport.

The northeastern city of Recife will host five World Cup games, including the high profile United States-Germany Group G match on June 26.

Sportswear companies Adidas and Nike are using creative campaigns to grab consumers' attention ahead of the finals that kick off in Sao Paulo on June 12 and end with the final in Rio de Janeiro on July 13.

Nike will provide kit for 10 of the 32 finalists this year, including hosts Brazil, while Adidas will dress eight, including world and European champions Spain. Puma will provide shirts for eight teams, including four from Africa. (editing by Justin Palmer)