SAO PAULO Dec 7 Bahia and Vitoria were relegated from Brazil's Serie A on Sunday after both teams lost their final matches in a tense end of season finale.

Coritiba came back from 2-0 down to defeat Bahia 3-2 at home, while Vitoria lost to a late goal from Santos.

The only other team in danger of going down were Palmeiras, who drew 1-1 with Atletico Paranaense in Sao Paulo and finished safe in fifth bottom spot.

Angry Palmeiras fans chanted "Shameless" and other insults after their side needed a penalty to scrape a point with Atletico's second string side at their brand new Allianz Parque stadium.

The results mean Bahia and Vitoria, both of whom play their home games in the city of Salvador, will play in Serie B next year along with Botafogo and Criciuma, who were already relegated.

Cruzeiro won their second consecutive league title three weeks ago. Sao Paulo, Internacional and Corinthians qualified for next year's Libertadores Cup competition. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Alan Baldwin)