UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Brazil 2 England 2 result - friendly international at the Maracana.
Scorers:
Brazil - Fred 57, Paulinho 82
England - Alex Olade-Chamberlain 67, Wayne Rooney 79
Halftime: 0-0 (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto