Soccer-Llorente brace helps Swansea to 3-2 win over Burnley
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Atletico Paranaense 2 Criciuma 1 Corinthians 1 Coritiba 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Santos 0 Flamengo 0 Sao Paulo 0 Internacional 0 Atletico Mineiro 0 Ponte Preta 0 Goias 1 Portuguesa 1 Botafogo 3 Saturday, August 17 Vasco da Gama 2 Gremio 3 Cruzeiro 5 Vitoria 1 Nautico 0 Fluminense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Botafogo 15 8 5 2 27 17 29 2 Cruzeiro 15 8 4 3 31 14 28 3 Gremio 15 7 4 4 21 15 25 4 Corinthians 15 6 7 2 14 6 25 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Paranaense 15 6 6 3 26 22 24 6 Coritiba 15 6 6 3 19 15 24 7 Vitoria 15 6 4 5 21 21 22 8 Internacional 14 5 7 2 24 21 22 9 Goias 15 5 6 4 14 18 21 10 Esporte Clube Bahia 15 5 5 5 13 16 20 11 Vasco da Gama 15 5 4 6 22 26 19 12 Flamengo 15 4 7 4 17 16 19 ------------------------- 13 Fluminense 15 5 3 7 18 20 18 14 Atletico Mineiro 14 4 4 6 13 18 16 15 Santos 13 3 7 3 14 12 16 16 Ponte Preta 14 4 3 7 18 22 15 ------------------------- 17 Criciuma 15 4 2 9 19 27 14 18 Portuguesa 15 2 7 6 17 24 13 19 Sao Paulo 14 2 5 7 13 17 11 20 Nautico 13 2 2 9 8 22 8 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
March 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 21 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 19 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Gerard (Espanyol) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madr
* Arnautovic doubled Stoke's advantage shortly before halftime