Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Friday
Thursday, October 27
Sport 1 Ponte Preta 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 32 20 7 5 56 29 67
2 Atletico Mineiro 32 17 8 7 54 40 59
3 Santos 32 18 4 10 50 28 58
4 Flamengo 31 17 7 7 43 30 58
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 32 16 5 11 41 35 53
6 Corinthians 32 14 7 11 43 33 49
7 Atletico Paranaense 32 15 3 14 32 28 48
8 Gremio 32 13 9 10 36 34 48
9 Fluminense 31 13 8 10 38 33 47
10 Ponte Preta 33 13 6 14 42 48 45
11 Sao Paulo 32 11 9 12 32 31 42
12 Chapecoense 32 10 12 10 43 51 42
13 Cruzeiro 32 11 8 13 38 41 41
14 Sport 33 11 7 15 42 50 40
15 Coritiba 32 9 11 12 36 37 38
16 Internacional 32 10 7 15 31 36 37
-------------------------
17 Vitoria 32 9 8 15 38 44 35
18 Figueirense 32 7 11 14 28 42 32
19 America-MG 32 6 6 20 20 50 24
20 Santa Cruz 32 6 5 21 35 58 23
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 28
Fluminense v Vitoria (2130)
Saturday, October 29
Atletico Mineiro v Flamengo (1830)
Atletico Paranaense v Cruzeiro (1830)
Corinthians v Chapecoense (1830)
Botafogo v Coritiba (2030)
Internacional v Santa Cruz (2030)
Figueirense v Gremio (2130)
Santos v Palmeiras (2130)
Monday, October 31
America-MG v Sao Paulo (2200)