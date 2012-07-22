July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 22
Botafogo 0 Gremio 1
Cruzeiro 1 Flamengo 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Coritiba 2
Figueirense 0 Sao Paulo 2
Internacional 4 Goianense 1
Palmeiras 3 Náutico 0
Ponte Preta 1 Fluminense 2
Saturday, July 21
Corinthians 1 Portuguesa 1
Sport 1 Atletico Mineiro 4
Vasco da Gama 2 Santos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 11 9 1 1 23 8 28
2 Vasco da Gama 11 8 2 1 19 11 26
3 Fluminense 11 7 4 0 22 7 25
4 Gremio 11 7 0 4 16 10 21
-------------------------
5 Cruzeiro 11 6 2 3 15 11 20
6 Sao Paulo 11 6 1 4 14 11 19
7 Internacional 11 5 4 2 17 11 19
8 Botafogo 11 5 2 4 21 16 17
9 Ponte Preta 11 4 3 4 14 14 15
10 Flamengo 11 4 3 4 15 17 15
11 Nautico 11 4 1 6 13 20 13
12 Corinthians 11 3 3 5 11 13 12
-------------------------
13 Sport 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
14 Palmeiras 11 2 4 5 12 12 10
15 Santos 11 1 7 3 7 9 10
16 Coritiba 11 2 3 6 17 23 9
-------------------------
17 Portuguesa 11 2 3 6 7 15 9
18 Figueirense 11 1 5 5 13 19 8
19 Esporte Clube Bahia 11 1 5 5 9 18 8
20 Goianense 11 1 2 8 8 22 5
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation