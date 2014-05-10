May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 10
Internacional 2 Atletico Paranaense 1
Palmeiras 2 Goias 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Internacional 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
2 Corinthians 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
3 Cruzeiro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
4 Goias 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
6 Bahia 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
7 Palmeiras 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
8 Sao Paulo 3 1 2 0 6 3 5
9 Flamengo 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 Sport 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 Vitoria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
12 Gremio 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
13 Atletico Paranaense 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
14 Criciuma 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
15 Coritiba 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
16 Santos 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
17 Chapecoense 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
19 Botafogo 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
20 Figueirense 3 0 0 3 0 6 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 11
Botafogo v Criciuma (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Cruzeiro (1900)
Chapecoense v Gremio (1900)
Fluminense v Flamengo (1900)
Sao Paulo v Corinthians (1900)
Bahia v Vitoria (2130)
Coritiba v Sport (2130)
Figueirense v Santos (2130)