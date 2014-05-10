May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 10 Internacional 2 Atletico Paranaense 1 Palmeiras 2 Goias 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 4 3 1 0 7 4 10 2 Corinthians 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 3 Cruzeiro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 4 Goias 4 2 1 1 2 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Fluminense 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 6 Bahia 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 7 Palmeiras 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 8 Sao Paulo 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 9 Flamengo 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 9 Sport 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 9 Vitoria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 12 Gremio 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 13 Atletico Paranaense 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 14 Criciuma 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 15 Coritiba 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 16 Santos 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 ------------------------- 17 Atletico Mineiro 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 17 Chapecoense 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 19 Botafogo 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 20 Figueirense 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 Botafogo v Criciuma (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Cruzeiro (1900) Chapecoense v Gremio (1900) Fluminense v Flamengo (1900) Sao Paulo v Corinthians (1900) Bahia v Vitoria (2130) Coritiba v Sport (2130) Figueirense v Santos (2130)