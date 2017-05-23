May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 22 Sao Paulo 2 Avai 0 Sunday, May 21 Sport 1 Cruzeiro 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Fluminense 2 Atletico Paranaense 0 Gremio 2 Botafogo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 2 Bahia 1 Vitoria 0 Corinthians 1 Saturday, May 20 Goianiense 0 Flamengo 3 Chapecoense 1 Palmeiras 0 Santos 1 Coritiba 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gremio 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Fluminense 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 3 Flamengo 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 4 Chapecoense 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Corinthians 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Cruzeiro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 7 Bahia 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 8 Palmeiras 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 9 Coritiba 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 9 Ponte Preta 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 11 Sao Paulo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 12 Santos 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 13 Botafogo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 14 Vasco da Gama 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 15 Atletico Mineiro 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 16 Vitoria 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 ------------------------- 17 Avai 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 18 Sport 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 19 Atletico Paranaense 2 0 0 2 2 8 0 20 Goianiense 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation