May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 22
Sao Paulo 2 Avai 0
Sunday, May 21
Sport 1 Cruzeiro 1
Atletico Mineiro 1 Fluminense 2
Atletico Paranaense 0 Gremio 2
Botafogo 2 Ponte Preta 0
Vasco da Gama 2 Bahia 1
Vitoria 0 Corinthians 1
Saturday, May 20
Goianiense 0 Flamengo 3
Chapecoense 1 Palmeiras 0
Santos 1 Coritiba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gremio 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Fluminense 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
3 Flamengo 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
4 Chapecoense 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 Corinthians 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Cruzeiro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
7 Bahia 2 1 0 1 7 4 3
8 Palmeiras 2 1 0 1 4 1 3
9 Coritiba 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
9 Ponte Preta 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
11 Sao Paulo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
12 Santos 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
-------------------------
13 Botafogo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
14 Vasco da Gama 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
15 Atletico Mineiro 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Vitoria 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
-------------------------
17 Avai 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
18 Sport 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
19 Atletico Paranaense 2 0 0 2 2 8 0
20 Goianiense 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
1-6: Copa Libertadores
7-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation