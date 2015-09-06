Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 6
Avai 0 Coritiba 2
Chapecoense 0 Ponte Preta 0
Cruzeiro 5 Figueirense 1
Fluminense 1 Flamengo 3
Gremio 2 Goias 1
Palmeiras 3 Corinthians 3
Sport 1 Santos 1
Saturday, September 5
Atletico Paranaense 0 Joinville 0
Sao Paulo 2 Internacional 0
Vasco da Gama 1 Atletico Mineiro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 23 15 5 3 38 18 50
2 Atletico Mineiro 23 14 3 6 39 22 45
3 Gremio 23 13 5 5 33 18 44
4 Sao Paulo 23 11 5 7 31 23 38
-------------------------
5 Atletico Paranaense 23 11 4 8 27 23 37
6 Flamengo 23 11 2 10 30 30 35
7 Palmeiras 23 10 5 8 39 26 35
8 Santos 23 9 7 7 35 28 34
9 Fluminense 23 10 3 10 25 27 33
10 Sport 23 7 12 4 33 25 33
11 Internacional 23 8 7 8 22 26 31
12 Chapecoense 23 8 5 10 19 24 29
13 Cruzeiro 23 8 4 11 22 23 28
14 Ponte Preta 23 6 10 7 22 26 28
15 Figueirense 23 7 5 11 22 34 26
16 Coritiba 23 6 8 9 16 23 26
-------------------------
17 Goias 23 6 7 10 21 21 25
18 Avai 23 6 5 12 23 38 23
19 Joinville 23 5 6 12 17 25 21
20 Vasco da Gama 23 3 4 16 9 43 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation