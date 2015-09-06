UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A top scorers

April 3 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Monday 23 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Andrea Belotti (Torino) 20 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Dries Mertens (Napoli) 19 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) 18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 14 Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta Bergamo) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) 13 Marco Borriello (Cagliari) 12 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 11 Mare