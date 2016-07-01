July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, June 30
Atletico Mineiro 5 Botafogo 3
Palmeiras 4 Figueirense 0
Santa Cruz 0 Ponte Preta 3
Wednesday, June 29
America-MG 0 Corinthians 2
Chapecoense 3 Cruzeiro 2
Coritiba 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Flamengo 1 Internacional 0
Gremio 3 Santos 2
Sao Paulo 2 Fluminense 1
Vitoria 3 Sport 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 12 8 1 3 26 12 25
2 Corinthians 12 7 1 4 18 10 22
3 Gremio 12 6 3 3 20 14 21
4 Internacional 12 6 2 4 15 11 20
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 12 6 2 4 13 11 20
6 Santos 12 6 1 5 20 12 19
7 Atletico Mineiro 12 5 4 3 21 19 19
8 Sao Paulo 12 5 3 4 12 12 18
9 Chapecoense 12 4 6 2 20 20 18
10 Atletico Paranaense 12 5 2 5 12 14 17
11 Ponte Preta 12 5 2 5 14 19 17
12 Fluminense 12 4 4 4 13 15 16
13 Vitoria 12 4 4 4 15 18 16
14 Cruzeiro 12 4 2 6 16 18 14
15 Figueirense 12 3 5 4 10 14 14
16 Coritiba 12 3 4 5 15 18 13
-------------------------
17 Sport 12 3 3 6 17 19 12
18 Botafogo 12 3 3 6 14 20 12
19 Santa Cruz 12 3 2 7 14 18 11
20 America-MG 12 2 2 8 9 20 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation