Soccer-Borini asks Sunderland to exploit City's 'shaky' defence
March 3 Sunderland forward Fabio Borini believes his relegation-threatened team can take advantage of Manchester City's "shaky" defence in Sunday's Premier League contest.
Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 18 Coritiba 2 Goias 2 Criciuma 1 Fluminense 2 Cruzeiro 3 Botafogo 0 Gremio 1 Santos 1 Ponte Preta 2 Corinthians 0 Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Vitoria 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 22 15 4 3 48 19 49 2 Botafogo 22 12 6 4 35 25 42 3 Gremio 22 11 5 6 29 21 38 4 Atletico Paranaense 21 9 8 4 35 26 35 ------------------------- 5 Internacional 21 8 10 3 35 29 34 6 Vitoria 22 8 6 8 29 31 30 7 Corinthians 22 7 9 6 20 13 30 8 Coritiba 22 7 9 6 27 27 30 9 Goias 22 7 9 6 24 27 30 10 Fluminense 22 8 5 9 27 29 29 11 Santos 21 7 8 6 25 20 29 12 Atletico Mineiro 21 7 7 7 22 23 28 ------------------------- 13 Sao Paulo 22 7 6 9 21 22 27 14 Flamengo 21 6 8 7 22 25 26 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 21 6 7 8 22 28 25 16 Criciuma 22 7 3 12 28 36 24 ------------------------- 17 Vasco da Gama 22 6 6 10 30 38 24 18 Portuguesa 21 5 7 9 29 34 22 19 Ponte Preta 21 5 4 12 23 32 19 20 Nautico 20 2 3 15 10 36 9 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 19 Flamengo v Atletico Paranaense (2230) Friday, September 20 Esporte Clube Bahia v Internacional (0000) Portuguesa v Nautico (0000) Saturday, September 21 Fluminense v Coritiba (2130) Sunday, September 22 Vitoria v Gremio (0000) Botafogo v Esporte Clube Bahia (1900) Corinthians v Cruzeiro (1900) Goias v Sao Paulo (1900) Internacional v Portuguesa (1900) Nautico v Flamengo (1900) Atletico Mineiro v Vasco da Gama (2130) Atletico Paranaense v Ponte Preta (2130) Santos v Criciuma (2130)
March 3 Sunderland forward Fabio Borini believes his relegation-threatened team can take advantage of Manchester City's "shaky" defence in Sunday's Premier League contest.
PARIS, March 3 Former France soccer great Raymond Kopa, who won three European Cups with Real Madrid in the 1950s, died at the age of 85 on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 Chelsea can edge even closer to clinching the Premier League title if they take all three points from their game against West Ham on Monday.