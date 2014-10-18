Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Fluminense 4 Criciuma 2
Goias 0 Gremio 0
Sao Paulo 2 Bahia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 28 17 5 6 51 30 56
2 Sao Paulo 29 15 7 7 47 35 52
3 Internacional 28 15 5 8 38 28 50
4 Atletico Mineiro 28 13 8 7 37 29 47
-------------------------
5 Gremio 29 13 8 8 24 17 47
6 Corinthians 28 12 10 6 33 19 46
7 Fluminense 29 12 9 8 46 30 45
8 Santos 28 12 6 10 33 26 42
9 Goias 29 10 8 11 29 28 38
10 Flamengo 28 10 7 11 28 33 37
11 Sport 28 10 6 12 22 35 36
12 Palmeiras 28 10 4 14 28 42 34
13 Chapecoense 28 9 7 12 29 31 34
14 Atletico Paranaense 28 9 7 12 31 35 34
15 Figueirense 28 9 5 14 25 40 32
16 Vitoria 28 8 7 13 30 39 31
-------------------------
17 Bahia 29 7 9 13 24 29 30
18 Criciuma 29 7 9 13 21 38 30
19 Botafogo 28 8 5 15 27 34 29
20 Coritiba 28 7 8 13 26 31 29
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Atletico Mineiro v Chapecoense (0000)
Atletico Paranaense v Flamengo (1800)
Figueirense v Coritiba (1800)
Internacional v Corinthians (1800)
Palmeiras v Santos (1800)
Botafogo v Sport (2030)
Vitoria v Cruzeiro (2030)