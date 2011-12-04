Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Brazilian championship results and final standings on Sunday. Atletico Paranaense 1 Coritiba 0 Avai 1 Figueirense 1 Botafogo 1 Fluminense 1 Corinthians 0 Palmeiras 0 Cruzeiro 6 Atletico Mineiro 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Ceara 1 Goianense 5 America-MG 1 Internacional 1 Gremio 0 Sao Paulo 4 Santos 1 Vasco da Gama 1 Flamengo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Corinthians 38 21 8 9 53 36 71 2 Vasco da Gama 38 19 12 7 57 40 69 3 Fluminense 38 20 3 15 60 51 63 4 Flamengo 38 15 16 7 59 47 61 ------------------------- 5 Internacional 38 16 12 10 57 43 60 6 Sao Paulo 38 16 11 11 57 46 59 7 Figueirense 38 15 13 10 46 45 58 8 Coritiba 38 16 9 13 57 41 57 9 Botafogo 38 16 8 14 52 49 56 10 Santos 38 15 8 15 55 55 53 11 Palmeiras 38 11 17 10 43 39 50 12 Gremio 38 13 9 16 49 57 48 ------------------------- 13 Goianense 38 12 12 14 50 45 48 14 Esporte Clube Bahia 38 11 13 14 43 49 46 15 Atletico Mineiro 38 13 6 19 50 60 45 16 Cruzeiro 38 11 10 17 48 51 43 ------------------------- R17 Atletico Paranaense 38 10 11 17 38 55 41 R18 Ceara 38 10 9 19 47 64 39 R19 America-MG 38 8 13 17 51 69 37 R20 Avai 38 7 10 21 45 75 31 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (