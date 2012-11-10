Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 10
Botafogo 3 Portuguesa 0
Goianiense 2 Santos 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fluminense 34 21 10 3 56 26 73
2 Atletico Mineiro 34 18 10 6 55 30 64
3 Gremio 34 18 9 7 48 28 63
4 Sao Paulo 34 18 5 11 53 33 59
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 35 15 9 11 56 43 54
6 Internacional 34 13 12 9 44 35 51
7 Vasco da Gama 34 14 8 12 39 40 50
8 Corinthians 34 13 11 10 42 34 50
9 Santos 35 11 13 11 44 42 46
10 Coritiba 34 13 6 15 47 51 45
11 Nautico 34 13 6 15 41 47 45
12 Flamengo 34 11 11 12 34 42 44
-------------------------
13 Cruzeiro 34 12 7 15 38 46 43
14 Ponte Preta 34 11 10 13 36 43 43
15 Portuguesa 35 9 13 13 35 39 40
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 34 9 13 12 33 37 40
-------------------------
17 Sport 34 9 9 16 35 53 36
18 Palmeiras 34 9 6 19 34 45 33
19 Figueirense 34 7 8 19 36 62 29
R20 Goianiense 35 6 8 21 33 63 26
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Corinthians v Coritiba
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Gremio v Sao Paulo (1900)
Palmeiras v Fluminense (1900)
Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Cruzeiro v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Figueirense v Sport (2130)
Nautico v Flamengo (2130)
Ponte Preta v Internacional (2130)