Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 15
Corinthians 3 Goias 0
Gremio 1 Santos 0
Vasco da Gama 1 Chapecoense 1
Wednesday, October 14
Atletico Mineiro 2 Internacional 1
Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 2
Figueirense 3 Flamengo 0
Fluminense 2 Sao Paulo 0
Joinville 3 Coritiba 1
Palmeiras 0 Ponte Preta 1
Sport 3 Avai 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 30 19 7 4 53 24 64
2 Atletico Mineiro 30 18 5 7 53 31 59
3 Gremio 30 16 7 7 43 26 55
4 Santos 30 13 7 10 49 36 46
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 30 13 7 10 36 32 46
6 Palmeiras 30 13 6 11 50 37 45
7 Flamengo 30 14 2 14 39 42 44
8 Internacional 30 12 8 10 31 34 44
9 Ponte Preta 30 11 11 8 35 33 44
10 Sport 30 10 13 7 43 31 43
11 Fluminense 30 12 4 14 33 39 40
12 Atletico Paranaense 30 11 6 13 32 35 39
13 Cruzeiro 30 10 8 12 31 30 38
14 Chapecoense 30 9 8 13 26 34 35
15 Figueirense 30 9 7 14 31 44 34
16 Avai 30 9 6 15 30 49 33
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 30 8 9 13 22 33 33
18 Goias 30 8 7 15 29 33 31
19 Vasco da Gama 30 7 7 16 20 49 28
20 Joinville 30 6 9 15 23 37 27
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
Avai v Palmeiras (2130)
Sunday, October 18
Joinville v Figueirense (0000)
Cruzeiro v Fluminense (1300)
Ponte Preta v Coritiba (1300)
Atletico Paranaense v Corinthians (1800)
Flamengo v Internacional (1800)
Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama (1800)
Gremio v Chapecoense (1900)
Santos v Goias (1900)
Sport v Atletico Mineiro (2030)