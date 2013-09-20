Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 19
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Internacional 0
Flamengo 2 Atletico Paranaense 4
Portuguesa 3 Nautico 0
Wednesday, September 18
Coritiba 2 Goias 2
Criciuma 1 Fluminense 2
Cruzeiro 3 Botafogo 0
Gremio 1 Santos 1
Ponte Preta 2 Corinthians 0
Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Mineiro 0
Vasco da Gama 1 Vitoria 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 22 15 4 3 48 19 49
2 Botafogo 22 12 6 4 35 25 42
3 Gremio 22 11 5 6 29 21 38
4 Atletico Paranaense 22 10 8 4 39 28 38
-------------------------
5 Internacional 22 8 10 4 35 31 34
6 Vitoria 22 8 6 8 29 31 30
7 Corinthians 22 7 9 6 20 13 30
8 Coritiba 22 7 9 6 27 27 30
9 Goias 22 7 9 6 24 27 30
10 Fluminense 22 8 5 9 27 29 29
11 Santos 21 7 8 6 25 20 29
12 Atletico Mineiro 21 7 7 7 22 23 28
-------------------------
13 Esporte Clube Bahia 22 7 7 8 24 28 28
14 Sao Paulo 22 7 6 9 21 22 27
15 Flamengo 22 6 8 8 24 29 26
16 Portuguesa 22 6 7 9 32 34 25
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 22 7 3 12 28 36 24
18 Vasco da Gama 22 6 6 10 30 38 24
19 Ponte Preta 21 5 4 12 23 32 19
20 Nautico 21 2 3 16 10 39 9
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 21
Fluminense v Coritiba (2130)
Sunday, September 22
Vitoria v Gremio (0000)
Botafogo v Esporte Clube Bahia (1900)
Corinthians v Cruzeiro (1900)
Goias v Sao Paulo (1900)
Internacional v Portuguesa (1900)
Nautico v Flamengo (1900)
Atletico Mineiro v Vasco da Gama (2130)
Atletico Paranaense v Ponte Preta (2130)
Santos v Criciuma (2130)