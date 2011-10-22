Oct 22 Results and standings from the
Brazilian
championship on Saturday
America-MG 2 Gremio 2
Avai 3 Botafogo 2
Fluminense 0 Atletico Mineiro 2
Palmeiras 1 Figueirense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 30 16 6 8 43 30 54
2 Vasco da Gama 30 15 9 6 47 35 54
3 Botafogo 31 15 7 9 48 37 52
4 Flamengo 30 13 12 5 49 38 51
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 31 16 2 13 44 40 50
6 Sao Paulo 30 13 9 8 45 38 48
7 Internacional 30 12 11 7 50 37 47
8 Figueirense 31 12 11 8 40 37 47
9 Gremio 31 12 7 12 36 40 43
10 Goianense 30 11 9 10 39 34 42
11 Santos 30 12 5 13 42 44 41
12 Coritiba 30 11 8 11 47 37 41
-------------------------
13 Palmeiras 31 9 14 8 36 32 41
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 30 8 12 10 34 37 36
15 Atletico Mineiro 31 9 6 16 37 48 33
16 Ceara 30 8 8 14 36 51 32
-------------------------
17 Cruzeiro 30 8 7 15 34 39 31
18 Avai 31 7 8 16 42 65 29
19 Atletico Paranaense 30 6 10 14 29 45 28
20 America-MG 31 4 13 14 40 54 25
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Atletico Paranaense v Ceara (1800)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Vasco da Gama (1800)
Internacional v Corinthians (1800)
Sao Paulo v Coritiba (1800)
Cruzeiro v Goianense (2000)
Flamengo v Santos (2000)