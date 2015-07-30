July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 29
Atletico Mineiro 3 Sao Paulo 1
Corinthians 3 Vasco da Gama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 16 11 2 3 32 14 35
2 Corinthians 16 10 3 3 20 9 33
3 Palmeiras 15 8 4 3 26 11 28
4 Sport 15 7 7 1 26 15 28
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 16 8 3 5 22 17 27
6 Gremio 15 8 3 4 20 15 27
7 Fluminense 15 8 3 4 19 15 27
8 Atletico Paranaense 15 8 1 6 19 17 25
9 Chapecoense 15 7 1 7 13 14 22
10 Internacional 15 5 5 5 13 16 20
11 Flamengo 15 6 1 8 14 19 19
12 Ponte Preta 15 4 7 4 16 17 19
13 Cruzeiro 15 5 2 8 13 13 17
14 Avai 15 4 5 6 16 22 17
15 Santos 15 4 4 7 19 22 16
16 Figueirense 15 4 4 7 12 19 16
-------------------------
17 Goias 15 3 4 8 12 15 13
18 Vasco da Gama 16 3 3 10 8 29 12
19 Coritiba 15 2 5 8 9 18 11
20 Joinville 15 2 3 10 7 19 9
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 1
Fluminense v Gremio (2130)
Sunday, August 2
Coritiba v Goias (1400)
Palmeiras v Atletico Paranaense (1400)
Figueirense v Ponte Preta (1900)
Flamengo v Santos (1900)
Internacional v Chapecoense (1900)
Joinville v Avai (1900)
Sport v Cruzeiro (2130)