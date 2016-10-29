UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Atletico Mineiro 2 Flamengo 2 Atletico Paranaense 1 Cruzeiro 0 Botafogo 0 Coritiba 0 Corinthians 1 Chapecoense 1 Figueirense 0 Gremio 0 Internacional 1 Santa Cruz 1 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Friday, October 28 Fluminense 2 Vitoria 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 33 20 7 6 56 30 67 2 Flamengo 33 18 8 7 47 33 62 3 Santos 33 19 4 10 51 28 61 4 Atletico Mineiro 33 17 9 7 56 42 60 ------------------------- 5 Botafogo 33 16 6 11 41 35 54 6 Atletico Paranaense 33 16 3 14 33 28 51 7 Corinthians 33 14 8 11 44 34 50 8 Gremio 33 13 10 10 36 34 49 9 Fluminense 33 13 9 11 41 37 48 10 Ponte Preta 33 13 6 14 42 48 45 11 Chapecoense 33 10 13 10 44 52 43 12 Sao Paulo 32 11 9 12 32 31 42 13 Cruzeiro 33 11 8 14 38 42 41 14 Sport 33 11 7 15 42 50 40 15 Coritiba 33 9 12 12 36 37 39 16 Internacional 33 10 8 15 32 37 38 ------------------------- 17 Vitoria 33 9 9 15 40 46 36 18 Figueirense 33 7 12 14 28 42 33 19 Santa Cruz 33 6 6 21 36 59 24 20 America-MG 32 6 6 20 20 50 24 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 America-MG v Sao Paulo (2200)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.