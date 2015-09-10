Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Sept 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 9 Atletico Mineiro 2 Avai 0 Corinthians 1 Gremio 1 Coritiba 1 Fluminense 1 Figueirense 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Internacional 1 Palmeiras 0 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Santos 3 Sao Paulo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 24 15 6 3 39 19 51 2 Atletico Mineiro 24 15 3 6 41 22 48 3 Gremio 24 13 6 5 34 19 45 4 Sao Paulo 24 11 5 8 31 26 38 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Paranaense 24 11 5 8 28 24 38 6 Santos 24 10 7 7 38 28 37 7 Flamengo 23 11 2 10 30 30 35 8 Palmeiras 24 10 5 9 39 27 35 9 Fluminense 24 10 4 10 26 28 34 10 Internacional 24 9 7 8 23 26 34 11 Sport 23 7 12 4 33 25 33 12 Chapecoense 23 8 5 10 19 24 29 13 Cruzeiro 23 8 4 11 22 23 28 14 Ponte Preta 24 6 10 8 22 27 28 15 Figueirense 24 7 6 11 23 35 27 16 Coritiba 24 6 9 9 17 24 27 ------------------------- 17 Goias 23 6 7 10 21 21 25 18 Avai 24 6 5 13 23 40 23 19 Joinville 23 5 6 12 17 25 21 20 Vasco da Gama 24 4 4 16 10 43 16 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 10 Goias v Sport (2230) Friday, September 11 Flamengo v Cruzeiro (0000) Joinville v Chapecoense (0000)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.