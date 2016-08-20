Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 19
America-MG 1 Chapecoense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 20 12 3 5 36 20 39
2 Santos 20 11 3 6 35 17 36
3 Gremio 19 10 5 4 29 19 35
4 Atletico Mineiro 20 10 5 5 33 28 35
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 20 10 4 6 28 18 34
6 Flamengo 20 10 4 6 23 20 34
7 Atletico Paranaense 20 9 3 8 20 19 30
8 Ponte Preta 20 9 3 8 25 31 30
9 Chapecoense 21 7 9 5 30 34 30
10 Fluminense 19 7 7 5 21 18 28
11 Sport 20 7 5 8 30 29 26
12 Sao Paulo 20 7 5 8 21 21 26
13 Botafogo 19 6 5 8 24 29 23
14 Vitoria 20 5 8 7 26 30 23
15 Internacional 20 6 4 10 21 24 22
16 Coritiba 20 5 7 8 23 28 22
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 19 4 9 6 16 22 21
18 Cruzeiro 20 5 5 10 26 34 20
19 Santa Cruz 20 5 4 11 22 28 19
20 America-MG 21 3 4 14 13 33 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Botafogo v Sport (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Atletico Paranaense (1400)
Flamengo v Gremio (1400)
Internacional v Sao Paulo (1900)
Palmeiras v Ponte Preta (1900)
Santa Cruz v Fluminense (1900)
Coritiba v Santos (2100)
Figueirense v Cruzeiro (2130)
Monday, August 22
Corinthians v Vitoria (2300)