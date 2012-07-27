July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, July 26
Atletico Mineiro 2 Santos 0
Flamengo 0 Portuguesa 0
Palmeiras 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 2
Wednesday, July 25
Corinthians 2 Cruzeiro 0
Figueirense 0 Internacional 1
Goianense 4 Sao Paulo 3
Gremio 1 Fluminense 0
Nautico 3 Coritiba 4
Ponte Preta 1 Sport 1
Vasco da Gama 1 Botafogo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 12 10 1 1 25 8 31
2 Vasco da Gama 12 9 2 1 20 11 29
3 Fluminense 12 7 4 1 22 8 25
4 Gremio 12 8 0 4 17 10 24
-------------------------
5 Internacional 12 6 4 2 18 11 22
6 Cruzeiro 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
7 Sao Paulo 12 6 1 5 17 15 19
8 Botafogo 12 5 2 5 21 17 17
9 Ponte Preta 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
10 Flamengo 12 4 4 4 15 17 16
11 Corinthians 12 4 3 5 13 13 15
12 Nautico 12 4 1 7 16 24 13
-------------------------
13 Sport 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
14 Coritiba 12 3 3 6 21 26 12
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 12 2 5 5 11 18 11
16 Palmeiras 12 2 4 6 12 14 10
-------------------------
17 Portuguesa 12 2 4 6 7 15 10
18 Santos 12 1 7 4 7 11 10
19 Goianense 12 2 2 8 12 25 8
20 Figueirense 12 1 5 6 13 20 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation