May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 14
Goias 2 Botafogo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Internacional 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
2 Goias 5 3 1 1 4 2 10
3 Fluminense 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
4 Corinthians 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
-------------------------
5 Bahia 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
6 Cruzeiro 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
7 Sport 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Gremio 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
9 Palmeiras 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
10 Sao Paulo 4 1 3 0 7 4 6
11 Santos 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
12 Vitoria 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
13 Botafogo 5 1 1 3 8 8 4
14 Atletico Paranaense 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
15 Atletico Mineiro 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
16 Flamengo 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 4 1 0 3 2 9 3
18 Coritiba 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
19 Chapecoense 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
20 Figueirense 4 0 0 4 0 8 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 17
Cruzeiro v Coritiba (2130)
Sunday, May 18
Atletico Paranaense v Chapecoense (1900)
Corinthians v Figueirense (1900)
Flamengo v Sao Paulo (1900)
Gremio v Fluminense (1900)
Sport v Bahia (1900)
Criciuma v Internacional (2130)
Vitoria v Palmeiras (2130)
Santos v Atletico Mineiro (2230)