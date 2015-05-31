May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Atletico Mineiro 3 Vasco da Gama 0
Corinthians 0 Palmeiras 2
Figueirense 2 Cruzeiro 1
Flamengo 2 Fluminense 3
Goias 1 Gremio 1
Internacional 0 Sao Paulo 0
Santos 2 Sport 2
Saturday, May 30
Joinville 1 Atletico Paranaense 2
Coritiba 1 Avai 2
Ponte Preta 3 Chapecoense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Paranaense 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
2 Sport 4 2 2 0 9 5 8
3 Ponte Preta 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
4 Goias 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
-------------------------
5 Atletico Mineiro 4 2 1 1 9 4 7
6 Sao Paulo 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
7 Avai 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Corinthians 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
9 Fluminense 4 2 1 1 5 6 7
10 Chapecoense 4 2 0 2 4 5 6
11 Palmeiras 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
12 Santos 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
13 Gremio 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
14 Internacional 4 1 2 1 2 4 5
15 Figueirense 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
16 Coritiba 4 1 0 3 4 5 3
-------------------------
17 Vasco da Gama 4 0 3 1 1 4 3
18 Flamengo 4 0 1 3 6 9 1
19 Cruzeiro 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
20 Joinville 4 0 1 3 1 6 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation