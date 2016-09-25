Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Atletico Mineiro 3 Internacional 1
Atletico Paranaense 3 Ponte Preta 0
Corinthians 0 Fluminense 1
Figueirense 3 Santa Cruz 1
Flamengo 2 Cruzeiro 1
Gremio 1 Chapecoense 0
Vitoria 2 Sao Paulo 0
Saturday, September 24
America-MG 1 Botafogo 0
Palmeiras 2 Coritiba 1
Sport 1 Santos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 27 16 6 5 47 25 54
2 Flamengo 27 16 5 6 37 26 53
3 Atletico Mineiro 27 14 7 6 44 36 49
4 Santos 27 14 3 10 43 26 45
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 27 12 7 8 32 27 43
6 Atletico Paranaense 27 13 3 11 27 23 42
7 Corinthians 27 12 5 10 35 27 41
8 Gremio 27 11 7 9 33 32 40
9 Ponte Preta 27 11 6 10 36 41 39
10 Botafogo 27 11 5 11 33 33 38
11 Chapecoense 27 9 11 7 38 43 38
12 Sao Paulo 27 9 7 11 27 28 34
13 Sport 27 9 6 12 37 41 33
14 Coritiba 27 8 9 10 32 33 33
15 Vitoria 27 8 8 11 34 38 32
16 Figueirense 27 7 10 10 27 35 31
-------------------------
17 Cruzeiro 27 8 6 13 34 41 30
18 Internacional 27 7 6 14 27 34 27
19 Santa Cruz 27 6 5 16 31 44 23
20 America-MG 27 5 6 16 19 40 21
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation