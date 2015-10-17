Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Avai 1 Palmeiras 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 30 19 7 4 53 24 64 2 Atletico Mineiro 30 18 5 7 53 31 59 3 Gremio 30 16 7 7 43 26 55 4 Palmeiras 31 14 6 11 53 38 48 ------------------------- 5 Santos 30 13 7 10 49 36 46 6 Sao Paulo 30 13 7 10 36 32 46 7 Flamengo 30 14 2 14 39 42 44 8 Internacional 30 12 8 10 31 34 44 9 Ponte Preta 30 11 11 8 35 33 44 10 Sport 30 10 13 7 43 31 43 11 Fluminense 30 12 4 14 33 39 40 12 Atletico Paranaense 30 11 6 13 32 35 39 13 Cruzeiro 30 10 8 12 31 30 38 14 Chapecoense 30 9 8 13 26 34 35 15 Figueirense 30 9 7 14 31 44 34 16 Avai 31 9 6 16 31 52 33 ------------------------- 17 Coritiba 30 8 9 13 22 33 33 18 Goias 30 8 7 15 29 33 31 19 Vasco da Gama 30 7 7 16 20 49 28 20 Joinville 30 6 9 15 23 37 27 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Joinville v Figueirense (0000) Cruzeiro v Fluminense (1300) Ponte Preta v Coritiba (1300) Atletico Paranaense v Corinthians (1800) Flamengo v Internacional (1800) Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama (1800) Gremio v Chapecoense (1900) Santos v Goias (1900) Sport v Atletico Mineiro (2030)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.