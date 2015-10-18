Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Atletico Paranaense 1 Corinthians 4
Cruzeiro 2 Fluminense 0
Flamengo 0 Internacional 1
Gremio 2 Chapecoense 3
Ponte Preta 3 Coritiba 0
Santos 3 Goias 1
Sao Paulo 2 Vasco da Gama 2
Sport 4 Atletico Mineiro 1
Saturday, October 17
Joinville 1 Figueirense 0
Avai 1 Palmeiras 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 31 20 7 4 57 25 67
2 Atletico Mineiro 31 18 5 8 54 35 59
3 Gremio 31 16 7 8 45 29 55
4 Santos 31 14 7 10 52 37 49
-------------------------
5 Palmeiras 31 14 6 11 53 38 48
6 Sao Paulo 31 13 8 10 38 34 47
7 Internacional 31 13 8 10 32 34 47
8 Ponte Preta 31 12 11 8 38 33 47
9 Sport 31 11 13 7 47 32 46
10 Flamengo 31 14 2 15 39 43 44
11 Cruzeiro 31 11 8 12 33 30 41
12 Fluminense 31 12 4 15 33 41 40
13 Atletico Paranaense 31 11 6 14 33 39 39
14 Chapecoense 31 10 8 13 29 36 38
15 Figueirense 31 9 7 15 31 45 34
16 Avai 31 9 6 16 31 52 33
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 31 8 9 14 22 36 33
18 Goias 31 8 7 16 30 36 31
19 Joinville 31 7 9 15 24 37 30
20 Vasco da Gama 31 7 8 16 22 51 29
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation