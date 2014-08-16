Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Goias 0 Internacional 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Internacional 15 9 4 2 22 11 31
2 Cruzeiro 14 9 3 2 29 13 30
3 Corinthians 14 7 6 1 16 6 27
4 Fluminense 14 8 2 4 23 12 26
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 14 6 5 3 23 17 23
6 Atletico Mineiro 14 6 4 4 19 15 22
7 Atletico Paranaense 14 6 4 4 22 19 22
8 Sport 14 6 3 5 11 15 21
9 Santos 14 5 5 4 15 8 20
10 Goias 15 5 5 5 9 12 20
11 Gremio 14 5 4 5 11 12 19
12 Criciuma * 14 4 4 6 9 19 16
13 Chapecoense 14 4 3 7 10 15 15
14 Palmeiras 14 4 2 8 11 19 14
15 Vitoria 14 3 5 6 15 19 14
16 Figueirense 14 4 1 9 9 20 13
-------------------------
17 Botafogo 14 3 4 7 15 17 13
18 Bahia 14 3 4 7 10 15 13
19 Flamengo 14 3 4 7 9 20 13
20 Coritiba 14 2 6 6 12 16 12
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
Corinthians v Bahia (0000)
Coritiba v Flamengo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Santos (1900)
Gremio v Criciuma (1900)
Palmeiras v Sao Paulo (1900)
Vitoria v Chapecoense (1900)
Botafogo v Fluminense (2130)
Figueirense v Atletico Mineiro (2130)
Sport v Atletico Paranaense (2130)